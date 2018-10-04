NKY Bourbon Festival

Hilton Cincinnati Airport 7373 Turfway Rd, Florence, Kentucky 41042

NKY Bourbon Festival

A celebration of our Northern Kentucky community’s bourbon heritage and it’s growing local distillery and culinary scene, we present our first event - the Tasting Party. Come sample from some of the most well known brands, the best restaurants of NKY, and talk to experts and learn more about bourbon and its growing impact to our region. Tickets will include bourbon tastings, unlimited food samples, music, a car show, and undoubtedly good friends. This event is 21+ only. Our nonprofit beneficiary for this event is the Ken Anderson Alliance.

For more information call  (513)297-1351  or  visit cincy.live/events/nky-bourbon-festival-tasting-18

Hilton Cincinnati Airport 7373 Turfway Rd, Florence, Kentucky 41042 View Map
