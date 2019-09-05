NKY Chamber Annual Dinner

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) invites the business community to its Annual Dinner, Presented by Fifth Third Bank on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The NKY Chamber’s largest networking event of the year will recognize community and business leaders who are making a lasting impact on our region while also highlighting the strides the NKY Chamber has made in the last 50 years and sharing plans for the year ahead.

The centerpiece of the evening will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations making an impact on the region.

The NKY Chamber Annual Dinner will take place at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center (1 West RiverCenter Blvd) and will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a networking cocktail reception followed by dinner and awards program at 6:30 p.m.

Individual registrations are $95 and a table of 10 is $950 until July 15th. Registration is available for the cocktail reception only, for $60.

For more information visit nkychamber.com/events