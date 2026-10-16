The NKY Forum Presents: Planning in the County Lunch and Learn

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Join the NKY Forum for a new Lunch & Learn series exploring the opportunities, challenges, and trends influencing county and regional planning across Northern Kentucky. The places where we live, work, shop, and gather are shaped by planning decisions made every day. From housing and transportation to economic development and infrastructure, planning plays a critical role in the quality of life and long-term success of our communities. Each session will feature county experts and/or community leaders who will provide insights into the issues shaping our region and engage participants in meaningful discussion. Lunch provided for the first 25 registrants. Bring your questions. Join the conversation. Free and open to the public. Registration required for lunch. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events