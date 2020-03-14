× Expand Provided NKY International Festival 2020 logo

Celebrate Northern Kentucky's global heritage with dance, music, food and family fun!

The Rotary clubs of Northern Kentucky (Covington, Florence, and Kenton County) and the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s International Trade & Affairs are pleased to present the NKY International Festival, a celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Northern Kentucky. The festival is free and open to the public.

NKY International Festival attendees will sample the sights, sounds, and tastes of the international community across the region. The event will include cultural displays, dance and musical performances, as well as a marketplace bazaar with global bites and items available for purchase.

Funds raised from the NKY International Festival will go to The Rotary International Youth Exchange Program, Uganda Water Project, The Rotary International Foundation and Polio Plus, Point Arc of NKY, Go Pantry and other local charities.

For more information visit nkyinternationalfestival.com