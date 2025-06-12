× Expand Fort Thomas, KY NKY Legends Hall of Fame

Here are the 2025 inductees into The Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame!

Marvin Cox - Drummer with many bands in the area for years, including 12 years on The Paul Dixon TV Show.

Gene Thompson - He is a 95 year-old Blue Grass picker, who still plays out every week. Played with them all.

Don Fangman - A Frank Sinatra Tribute singer who has appeared at the finer venues around here for a long time. Such spots as Beverly Hills, Moonlite Gardens, TV appearances and a long time running gig at Knotty Pine on The Bayou.

Dave Webster & Gary Devoto - Playing together for over 50 years at many area festivals and packing local venues.

Willie Kiefer - Willie has performed from Alaska to Florida with big names such as Al Hirt, Jerry Lee Lewis, Lawrence Welk All-Stars and many other A-Listers.

Jeff Henry - Singer/Songwriter who has appeared at top events like Taste of Cincinnati, Octoberfest, The Aronoff Center and The Blind Lemon for 20+ years.

Jeff Roberts - Played with Bill Monroe and many top area Bluegrass groups like Katie Lauer Band and The Comet Bluegrass All Stars.

They will be inducted on Thursday, June 12 at the Tower Park TAmphitheater starting at 6pm, with a concert of the new inductees to follow.

It's a free event and always a wonderful night of music from great local musicians!

For more information call 8595721209 or visit ftthomas.org