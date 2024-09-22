Bi-Annual 12 by 12 Art Sale
The Village Anchor Restaurant 11507 Park Road, Anchorage, Kentucky 40223
No-Annual 12 by 12 Art Sale
The Artist Guild of Anchorage is pleased to host the 12 by 12 art sale. Proceeds benefit young artists in underserved communities by providing scholarships.
Price of art is $100.00 A silent auction of work by Tyler Robertson and Kat Lewis will be sold.
For more information call (502) 708-1850 or visit villageanchor.com
