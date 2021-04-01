× Expand Designed by UK International Center. No One is Safe until Everyone is Safe

“No One Is Safe Until Everyone Is Safe”: The Interconnectedness of the World in the COVID Vaccination Era

Concerned about how COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world affect the pandemic in the United States? Should you be? How are countries using vaccines as a method of diplomatic outreach? Come hear this and more at the “No One is Safe Until Everyone is Safe” webinar, where a panel of experts will give short TEDTalk-type presentations and share with you about COVID, Kentucky and the world.

Topics covered include the vaccination status of the world, why mutants matter, vaccine diplomacy and lessons from other vaccination campaigns.

Hosted by UKIC's office of Global Health Initiatives, the presentation panel includes experts in infectious diseases, pharmacy, anthropology and public health.

