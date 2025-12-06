× Expand Noah Smith's Crooner Circus Songwriter Festival Noah Smith's Crooner Circus Songwriter Festival

Noah Smith's Crooner Circus Songwriter Festival

Pop Rock Country artist and Nashville staple Noah Smith is once again proving that dreams are

meant to be turned into goals. With his signature belief that music is a vessel for stories,

connection, and emotion, Smith unveils a bold new iteration of his beloved Crooner Circus-an

intimate celebration of original music and storytelling. A cornerstone of Cincinnati's music scene

for the past six years, Crooner Circus has grown into an acclaimed listening room experience

where singer-songwriters gather to share their hearts through song. Smith is taking the concept

to new heights, introducing a 40-musician music festival at the historic Southgate House

Revival. The festival, featuring a diverse lineup of musical friends spanning multiple genres, will

take over all three stages for a day of powerful performances and heartfelt songs. "Crooner

Circus is a show about songwriters and the songs they write," says Smith, inviting music lovers

to experience the magic of live, original music in an immersive, community-driven atmosphere.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3359963-0?pid=11713

Price: General Admission: USD 20.00

Category: Festivals

Date and Time: Saturday December 06, 2025 at 6:00 pm to Sunday December 07, 2025 at 12:00 am

Venue details: The Southgate House Revival, 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

For more information call 5133177010 or visit go.evvnt.com/3359963-2?pid=11713