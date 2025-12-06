Noah Smith's Crooner Circus Songwriter Festival
to
The Southgate House Revival 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Pop Rock Country artist and Nashville staple Noah Smith is once again proving that dreams are
meant to be turned into goals. With his signature belief that music is a vessel for stories,
connection, and emotion, Smith unveils a bold new iteration of his beloved Crooner Circus-an
intimate celebration of original music and storytelling. A cornerstone of Cincinnati's music scene
for the past six years, Crooner Circus has grown into an acclaimed listening room experience
where singer-songwriters gather to share their hearts through song. Smith is taking the concept
to new heights, introducing a 40-musician music festival at the historic Southgate House
Revival. The festival, featuring a diverse lineup of musical friends spanning multiple genres, will
take over all three stages for a day of powerful performances and heartfelt songs. "Crooner
Circus is a show about songwriters and the songs they write," says Smith, inviting music lovers
to experience the magic of live, original music in an immersive, community-driven atmosphere.
URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3359963-0?pid=11713
Price: General Admission: USD 20.00
Category: Festivals
Date and Time: Saturday December 06, 2025 at 6:00 pm to Sunday December 07, 2025 at 12:00 am
Venue details: The Southgate House Revival, 111 East 6th Street, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States
For more information call 5133177010 or visit go.evvnt.com/3359963-2?pid=11713