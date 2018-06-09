Noon to Midnight: Rock for a Cause

The Marshall County Rotary Fund has been raising money to help with expenses incurred as a result of the Marshall County school shooting. Many of the students and families have massive medical bills and other costs as a result of the dreadful events in January.

Paducah Beer Werks is sponsoring an event - Noon to Midnight: Rock for a Cause. The event will take place at PBW on June 9. Along with the music and festivities, there will be a huge silent auction. PBW has planned menu specials for the whole family - all ages are welcome.

Along with fiber arts, there will be ceramics, photography, metal work, and more among the items up for bid. The silent auction runs from 12 pm (noon) until 7 pm on Saturday, June 9.

Come down and listen all day, or for just a few hours.

12:00- Seth Helton

1:00- Abby Potts

2:00- Dylan Griggs

3:00- Jack Martin and Good Company

4:00- Barely Blue

5:00-The Cruisers

6:00-Adam and the H-Bombs

8:00- Chris Black

9:00- Maewyn

10:00-The Positives

For more information call (270) 933-1265 or visit Facebook Page: Noon to Midnight: Rock for a Cause