North American Championship Rodeo

Freedom Hall 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The North American Championship Rodeo stampedes into Freedom Hall November 14-16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. each night for the circuit finals of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

Top cowboys and cowgirls compete for more than $80,000 in prizes – and the title of Regional Champion. As part of the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo, riders represent Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

For more information visit livestockexpo.org

Freedom Hall 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
