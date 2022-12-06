× Expand North of Bourbon North of Bourbon Wild Turkey Bourbon Dinner

North of Bourbon Wild Turkey Bourbon Dinner

Enjoy an amazing 4-course meal, and bourbon selections featuring the 1988 8yr 101 proof Export, New 12yr 101 proof Export, Russell’s Reserve Private Pick, and Russell’s Reserve 13yr.

Learn all about the art of bourbon tasting.

$150 per person (includes tax and gratuity)

To book a reservation for 3 or fewer people, please select “Bar” as the seating option so we can best accommodate your party.

For more information visit northofbourbon.com/bourbon-tasting-event-2/