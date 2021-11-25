Northeast Family YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk and Kids Trot

WHAT:

The Northeast Family YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk and Kids Trot celebrates its 51st year of Thanksgiving Day fun. This year’s race will have both in-person and virtual race options.

Turkey Trot 4-Miler

Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Kids Trot

Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Virtual Option

November 21- November 25

REGISTRATION:

Register online at https://www.ymcalouisville.org/northeast/well-being/turkey-trot.html

Fees:

Turkey Trot 4 Miler

Registration begins at $35. Price increases after October 31.

Kids’ Trot: $15

Virtual 4 Mile RaceRegistration begins at $35. Price increases after October 31.

PACKET PICK UP (Northeast Family YMCA):

Packet pickup will be conducted inside the Large gym at the Northeast YMCA:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021; 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.Thursday, November 25, 2021; 7:00 a.m.

Each participant will receive as commemorative T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Participants must register by November 17 to be guaranteed a shirt during packet pick-up. Those registering after that date will be notified once the final shirt order has been received and will be available for pick up at the Northeast Family YMCA.

For more information call (502) 425-1271