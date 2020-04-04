Genealogy Workshop

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

Genealogy Workshop

 Join us for a day of genealogy with Dr. Michael D. Lacopo, a retired small-animal veterinarian born and raised in northern Indiana. Dr. Lacopo has lectured internationally and written for numerous periodicals and journals since 1980. You won't want to miss this one!

For more information call  (859) 962-4070  or visit kentonlibrary.org

Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
