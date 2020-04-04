Genealogy Workshop
Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch 401 Kenton Lands, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
Join us for a day of genealogy with Dr. Michael D. Lacopo, a retired small-animal veterinarian born and raised in northern Indiana. Dr. Lacopo has lectured internationally and written for numerous periodicals and journals since 1980. You won't want to miss this one!
For more information call (859) 962-4070 or visit kentonlibrary.org
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings