Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 9th!

This year's inductees are: Pam Gadd, Willie Begley, Danny Frazier, Duke Hamilton, Fast Forward, and Rick & Ed Bankemper.

The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.

We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends

8595721209
