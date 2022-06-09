× Expand City of Fort Thomas NKY Legends Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert returns this June

Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame

Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 9th!

This year's inductees are: Pam Gadd, Willie Begley, Danny Frazier, Duke Hamilton, Fast Forward, and Rick & Ed Bankemper.

The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.

We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends