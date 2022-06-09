Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame
to
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
City of Fort Thomas
NKY Legends Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert returns this June
Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame
Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 9th!
This year's inductees are: Pam Gadd, Willie Begley, Danny Frazier, Duke Hamilton, Fast Forward, and Rick & Ed Bankemper.
The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.
We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!
For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends