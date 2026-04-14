Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame
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Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame
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Northern Kentucky Music Legends returns with their annual induction ceremony on June 11th!
The Induction Ceremony starts at 6pm followed by a concert of past and present inductees at 7pm and it's all at the Tower Park Amphitheatre in Fort Thomas, KY.
We'll see you there for a rockin' good time!
For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: Northern KY. MUSIC Legends
Info
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor