VIRTUAL----Norton Center for the Arts’ Culture + Giving Thanks

Norton Center for the Arts’ Culture + Giving Thanks

Culture + Giving Thanks is a free digital program, is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. It will bring four artists and thought leaders of Native American heritage to the table to discuss arts and culture related to Thanksgiving, along with strong topics such as cultural and land appropriation. The Norton Center is presenting the program in partnership with the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission, and the Art Center of the Bluegrass.

Before or after the program you can make plans to visit the FREE exhibit, “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indian Artists of Kentucky.” The traveling exhibition is currently on display at the Art Center of the Bluegrass through Dec. 19. Curated by the Kentucky Arts Council, the exhibit features 23 pieces of art by 12 different Kentucky artists, including Truex and Nez-Keams, each panelists in the Culture + Giving Thanks program.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com or call the Norton Center Box Office at 859-236-4692 to learn more. Registration is required for this FREE online event.