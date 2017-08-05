Norton Children’s Hospital Splash ‘n’ Dash 5k Walk/Run

This is a family-friendly fundraising event supporting the life-saving care available through the three Norton Children’s Hospital facilities (downtown, Brownsboro and St. Matthews) which treated more than 170,000 children last year. Runners and walkers can choose to splash their way through a 5K course or take part in the kid-friendly 1K course filled with fun and exciting splash zones.

For more information visit foundations.nortonhealthcare.com/site/TR?fr_id=1182&pg=entry