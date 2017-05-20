Norton Commons Art Festival & Homes Showcase

Kentuckiana families are invited to the third annual Norton Commons Art Festival and Spring Homes Showcase, a free and unique occasion to explore the region’s burgeoning arts and crafts, music, and food scenes. More than 12 finished homes will also be available for tours. The growing event will be held Sat., May 20 and Sun., May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the heart of Norton Commons’ Town Center, at the corner of Norton Commons Boulevard and Meeting Street at 10712 Meeting Street in Prospect.

“This year, we’ve added additional musical acts,” said Marilyn Osborn Patterson, General Counsel and Marketing Director for Norton Commons. “The response from the arts and crafts and music communities has also been outstanding. We are proud to support and promote a vibrant arts scene here in Louisville. It just keeps getting better every year.”

Talented local painters, jewelry makers, sculptors, potters, woodworkers, and textile workers will be on hand all weekend showcasing their works. As the sun begins to set and the artists close shop, singer-songwriter, Alex Wright, will play Americana tunes off his forthcoming third album beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sat. May 20 at the lakefront amphitheater. At 8 p.m. party-starters, Tony & the Tanlines will have the crowd dancing the Miami beat. On Sun., May 21 the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and Millers Folly perform bluegrass music.

Commonwealth Tap will host a Beer and Wine Garden featuring big name lagers as well as seasonal microbrews, wine, and new this year, margaritas. Other food vendors include; Country Loves Kettle Corn, Steel City Pops, and Chowhound Subs. In addition, locally-owned boutiques, shops, and award-winning original bars and restaurants will be open for business.

Music Schedule

Sat., May 20

11 a.m. Bomar & Ritter (Contemporary Folk/Pop)

1 p.m. Handcar Prophets (Roots / Old Time)

3 p.m. Hermanos

6:30 p.m. Alex Wright (Singer-Songrwiter / Americana)

8 p.m. Tony & the Tanlines (Yacht Rock /Party Favorites)

Sun., May 21

11 a.m. Campbell Grissom

1 p.m. Whiskey Bent Valley Boys (Bluegrass)

3 p.m. Millers Folly (Bluegrass / Traditional)

The Art Festival & Spring Home Showcase is free and open to the public.

For more information visit nortoncommons.com