× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Now that Norton West Louisville Hospital has been open for eight months, it’s time for a Community Update and Listening Session with your input. We partnered with Norton Healthcare for a community conversation before the hospital opened—and this is our follow-up appointment! Join us July 15 for a program with Russell F. Cox, President and CEO of Norton Healthcare, and Corenza Townsend, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton West Louisville Hospital, and other special guests in our audience. There will also be individual listening stations set up for your feedback as well as information about job opportunities at Norton Healthcare. This forum is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Norton West Louisville Hospital: Community Update and Listening Session

Tuesday, July 15

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Employment Information: 5:30–6 p.m. & 6:30–7 p.m.

Program in Brown-Forman Theatre: 6–6:30 p.m.

Listening Sessions: 6:30–7 p.m.

Wrap-up: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (RSVP Encouraged)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org.