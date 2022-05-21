Nortonville Celebrates 150 Years!

× Expand Nortonville Nortonville

Join the party! The City of Nortonville is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a party featuring live music, food, and fun! Inflatables by Bouncing B's, obstacle course and games by the Hopkins County Central Football Team, silent auction, vendors, and commemorative items will be available!

Bring a lawn chair and spend the day listening to live music! Brad Ryan Wilson will take the stage from 10am-noon and Whiskey Alibi will be playing from 1-3pm!

The event will take place on the grounds of the City Hall. Parking is available at New Salem Baptist Church with a shuttle service. Additional parking on Main Street, which will be a one way during the event.

For more information or to learn how you can be involved, please contact Nortonville City Hall at 270-676-3384!