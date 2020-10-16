Nostalgia Fall Classic

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

October 16-17, 2020. The Nostalgia Fall Classic is at Beech Bend featuring Nostalgia Drag Racing and Car Show! The NDRL Season Finals will be going on and this event is also featuring The Straight Axle Mafia.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com 

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
