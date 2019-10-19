Not-So-Scary Halloween Barnyard Fun!!

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Not-So-Scary Halloween Barnyard Fun!!

Join us for a Not-So-Scary Halloween Barnyard Fun!! event from 10 am - Noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. we'll have fun Halloween crafts & activities for kids.

These free, family oriented Barnyard Fun programs are offered at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center once a month through September. Participants may arrive any time between 10 a.m. – Noon, as the program is ongoing. All materials are provided. The barn is located at the rear of the History Center campus, 106 N. Second Ave. The Barnyard Fun!! programs will be held in conjunction with the La Grange Farmers’ Market & Artisan, which is held on Saturday mornings on the La Grange Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
502.222.0826
