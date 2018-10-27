Notorious L.E.X. Tour

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Notorious L.E.X. Tour

Come with us on a journey to the underbelly of the 19th century in Lexington. You will discover the most famous madam in American history and her amazing rags to riches story, the sex scandal that brought down a Senator from one of Kentucky's most famous families and Lexington leaders who risked death to preserve their code of honor. If you are brave enough you may be able to participate in the time-honored tradition of dueling. One, Two, Three, Fire!

This tour is approximately 4-5 hours and includes moderate walking in and around Lexington. We will pick you up at a local hotel or at the Lexington Visitor Center. Water, snacks, and a drink at a local cocktail lounge are included.

Price: $50 (includes fees for historic sites and cocktail).

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com

