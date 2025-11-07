× Expand NouLou Chamber Players - Schubertiade NouLou Chamber Players - Schubertiade

Celebrate NouLou Chamber Players' 10th Season with Schubertiade, our Parlor Signature Concert, in the historic library at Oxmoor Farm. Enjoy a special pre-concert reception featuring handcrafted bourbon from Oxmoor Bourbon Company, then step into the spirit of a true Schubertiade-an intimate gathering filled with music, friendship, and joy-as our full ensemble brings Franz Schubert's chamber works to life with voice, strings, winds, brass, and piano. Join us for an evening of timeless music and shared celebration in one of Louisville's most charming settings.

When: Monday, March 9, 2026. Doors open at 6:00pm. Concert at 6:30 - 7:30pm.

Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave, Louisville, KY 40222

Program:

Selected Works by Franz Schubert including:

-Lieder / Songs

-Quartet arr. For Flute, Viola, Cello and Harp

-Sonata arr. For Oboe and Piano Sonata in a minor, D. 385

-Octet in F Major, D. 803 for 2 Violins, Viola, Cello, Double bass, Clarinet, Bassoon and Horn

Musicians: Laura Atkinson (mezzo soprano), Jason Steigerwalt (baritone), Andrew Fleischman (piano), Grace Roepke (harp), Jack McFadden-Talbot and Heather Thomas (violins), Laura De St. Croix (viola), Cecilia Huerta-Lauf (cello), Vincent Luciano (double bass), Kathy Karr (flute), Jennifer Potochnic (oboe), Marilyn Nije (clarinet), Matthew Karr (bassoon), and Jon Gustely (horn)

*Tickets $60 | No Discounts Applied

*If you purchased a Parlor Series Adult Ticket Subscription, Parlor Sponsor, Season Sponsor, or Music Student Sponsor this is part of your package. If you purchased a Concert Sponsor, contact us to specify if this is the concert you want to sponsor. If you would like to just attend this concert, Adult tickets are $60 (no individual college student or child tickets).

Questions: Contact Cecilia at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com

Season Sponsors: Old Town Violins, Michael Turley, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf, Anne and Matthew Wallis. Parlor Sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, Elizabeth Gross, Susan Zepeda and Fred Seifer. Reception Sponsors: Robin Penick and Chris Zaborowski, The Fresh Market and Macaron-Bar Louisville. Media Sponsors: LPM 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, Art Ferrier Photography, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf. Chair Rental Sponsor: Porter Watkins and George Bailey. Piano Tuning: The Piano Shop. Volunteers: DAR-Corn Island Chapter.

All programs are subject to change and all tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend a Parlor Series performance, you can contact the box office at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com and exchange as a donation and can donate the unused tickets to local music students.

