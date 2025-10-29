× Expand NouLou Chamber Players - Strings Attached NouLou Chamber Players - Strings Attached

NouLou Chamber Players - Strings Attached

Experience NouLou Chamber Players in Strings Attached, a captivating evening of string chamber music in the historic library at Oxmoor Farm, part of our milestone 10th Season. Savor a pre-concert reception with handcrafted bourbon from Oxmoor Bourbon Company, then enjoy the emotional depth of Smetana's String Quartet No. 1 "From My Life" alongside the haunting beauty of the Danish String Quartet's Sonderho Bridal Trilogy. Don't miss this intimate celebration of storytelling through strings in one of Louisville's most elegant settings.

When: Monday, February 2, 2026. Doors open at 6:00pm. Concert at 6:30 - 7:30pm.

Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave, Louisville, KY 40222

Program:

Smetana String Quartet No. 1 "From My Life"

Sonderho Bridal Trilogy Part II arr. By Danish String Quartet

Musicians: Dillon Welch (violin), Heather Thomas (violin), Jonathan Mueller (viola), and Cecilia Huerta-Lauf (cello).

Tickets: $50 Adult Tickets | $20 College Student (w/ ID at the door) | $10 Child (10-17)

Questions: Contact Cecilia at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com

Season Sponsors: Old Town Violins, Michael Turley, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf, Anne and Matthew Wallis. Parlor Sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, Elizabeth Gross, Susan Zepeda and Fred Seifer. Reception Sponsors: Robin Penick and Chris Zaborowski, The Fresh Market and Macaron-Bar Louisville. Media Sponsors: LPM 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, Art Ferrier Photography, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf. Chair Rental Sponsor: Porter Watkins and George Bailey. Piano Tuning: The Piano Shop. Volunteers: DAR-Corn Island Chapter.

All programs are subject to change and all tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend a Parlor Series performance, you can contact the box office at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com and exchange as a donation and can donate the unused tickets to local music students.

