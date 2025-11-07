× Expand NouLou Chamber Players - From Village to Parlor NouLou Chamber Players - From Village to Parlor

Discover From Village to Parlor, the grand finale of NouLou Chamber Players' 10th Season, held in the historic library at Oxmoor Farm. Begin the evening with a pre-concert reception featuring handcrafted bourbon from Oxmoor Bourbon Company, then enjoy the rich folk-inspired beauty of Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81 performed by strings and piano. Celebrate the close of a milestone season with music that journeys from rustic charm to refined elegance in an unforgettable setting.

When: Monday, April 13, 2026. Doors open at 6:00pm. Concert at 6:30 - 7:30pm.

Where: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Ave, Louisville, KY 40222

Program: Dvorak Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81

Musicians: Sabrina Parry (violin), Brittany MacWilliams (violin), Jonathan Mueller (viola), Lindy Tsai (cello) and Christopher Brody (piano)

Tickets: $50 Adult Tickets | $20 College Student (w/ ID at the door) | $10 Child (10-17)

Questions: Contact Cecilia at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com

Season Sponsors: Old Town Violins, Michael Turley, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf, Anne and Matthew Wallis. Parlor Sponsors: Mercedes-Benz of Louisville, Elizabeth Gross, Susan Zepeda and Fred Seifer. Reception Sponsors: Robin Penick and Chris Zaborowski, The Fresh Market and Macaron-Bar Louisville. Media Sponsors: LPM 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, Art Ferrier Photography, Anonymous in memory of Peter Lauf. Chair Rental Sponsor: Porter Watkins and George Bailey. Piano Tuning: The Piano Shop. Volunteers: DAR-Corn Island Chapter.

All programs are subject to change and all tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend a Parlor Series performance, you can contact the box office at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com and exchange as a donation and can donate the unused tickets to local music students.

All programs are subject to change and all tickets are non-refundable. If you are unable to attend a Parlor Series performance, you can contact the box office at NouLouChamberPlayers@gmail.com and exchange as a donation and can donate the unused tickets to local music students.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3322670-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3322670-2?pid=11713

Date and Time: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 18:30 - 19:30

Venue details: Oxmoor Farm, 720 Oxmoor Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky, 40222, United States

For more information call 6154172110 or visit go.evvnt.com/3322633-2?pid=11713