NouLou Chamber Players
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
NouLou Chamber Players is a vibrant ensemble bringing together Louisville’s elite classical musicians. Join them and their special guests for an all Schubert evening, complete with Venetian pastries.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
