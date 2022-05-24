NouLou Chamber Players

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

NouLou Chamber Players is a vibrant ensemble bringing together Louisville’s elite classical musicians. Join them and their special guests for an all Schubert evening, complete with Venetian pastries.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - NouLou Chamber Players - 2022-05-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NouLou Chamber Players - 2022-05-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NouLou Chamber Players - 2022-05-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NouLou Chamber Players - 2022-05-24 19:00:00 ical