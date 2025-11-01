Nov. 1 Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

× Expand Louisville Laughs A night of standup comedy and wine

Comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery

Join Louisville Laughs on Saturday, Nov. 1, for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery.

The show features Tylon Monger of Nashville, a finalist in the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

Tylon performs across the country and acts in the web series Somewhere in Memphis.

The featured comic is Louisville Laughs favorite Lena Beamish, whose unique style delights audiences.

Each ticket includes a $10 credit good toward wine or snacks.

For more information call 5027248311.