× Expand Louisville Laughs Nov. 1 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

Join Louisville Laughs for a Sunday Laughs at TEN20 on Nov. 1 for a special event that features a mix of comics and magicians.

Magic acts include Allison White and Smoke & Mirrors; comics include Big Jake Hovis, Donna Watts and Jordan Berry.

Come out for a night of laughs and mystery and enjoy a craft beer and delcious pizza and more from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.

For more information call 5027248311.