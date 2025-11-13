Nov. 13 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest
to
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring
The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:
Bonita Elery
Kaitlin K
Nicole Donahue
Amanda Hacker
TyraG
Destiny Bell
The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.
Special guest is Eric Wickham of Columbus, Ohio.
For more information call 5027248311.