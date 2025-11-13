Nov. 13 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest

× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring

Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest

The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:

Bonita Elery

Kaitlin K

Nicole Donahue

Amanda Hacker

TyraG

Destiny Bell

The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.

Special guest is Eric Wickham of Columbus, Ohio.

For more information call 5027248311.