Nov. 14 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest early show
to
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring
The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:
Laura Cord
Jan Tatlock
Val Werner
Marianna Barksdale
Jazmin Smith
Sherri Arnett
Crystal Phoenix
The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.
Special guest is Lori Graves
For more information call 5027248311.