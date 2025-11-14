Nov. 14 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest early show

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:

Laura Cord

Jan Tatlock

Val Werner

Marianna Barksdale

Jazmin Smith

Sherri Arnett

Crystal Phoenix

The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.

Special guest is Lori Graves

For more information call 5027248311. 

