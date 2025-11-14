Nov. 14 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest late show
to
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:
Lynn Benson
Jessica Lister
Ronni Jay
Paula Gilchrist
Ally Hall
Lacey Biller
The Amber Hill
Janice Barniak
The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.
Special guest is 2025 winner Ms Poovie
For more information call 5027248311.