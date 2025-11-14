× Expand Louisville Laughs Nov. 14 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest late show

The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:

Lynn Benson

Jessica Lister

Ronni Jay

Paula Gilchrist

Ally Hall

Lacey Biller

The Amber Hill

Janice Barniak

The audience helps decide who moves on to Saturday's final.

Special guest is 2025 winner Ms Poovie

For more information call 5027248311.