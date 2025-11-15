Nov. 15 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest early show
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
Nov. 15 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest early show
The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:
Nazik Najar
Lady Bee
Sarah Hines
CK Andrew
Caramel Lucas
JammieJ
Katie Gayer
Emma Rook
Sherry Hoenicke
Sarah Wooley
The audience helps decide who moves on to the final later Saturday.
Special guest is Teresa Nordhoff
For more information call 5027248311.