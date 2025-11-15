× Expand Louisville Laughs Nov. 15 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest early show

The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring. Contestants include:

Nazik Najar

Lady Bee

Sarah Hines

CK Andrew

Caramel Lucas

JammieJ

Katie Gayer

Emma Rook

Sherry Hoenicke

Sarah Wooley

The audience helps decide who moves on to the final later Saturday.

Special guest is Teresa Nordhoff

For more information call 5027248311.