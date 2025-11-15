Nov. 15 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest finals
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
×
Louisville Laughs
Standup comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring
The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.
Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring.
Contestants in the finals advanced from shows through the weekend.
The audience helps decide who is named Queen of the Ring
Special guest is Katrina Brown
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink