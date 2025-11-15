Nov. 15 Queen of the Ring women's comedy contest finals

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

The Queen of the Ring Women's Comedy Contest is back for 2025 at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Comics from across the country compete to be named Queen of the Ring.

Contestants in the finals advanced from shows through the weekend.

The audience helps decide who is named Queen of the Ring

Special guest is Katrina Brown

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
