Nov. 15 Sunday Laughs at TEN20
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of the finalists from the Funniest Person In Louisville contest 2026
Join us on Nov. 15 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a special Sunday Laughs at TEN20 featuring the finalists from the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.
The show features Funniest Person In Louisville semi-pro winner Lucious Williams and finalists Luke Fitzgerald and Ty Leach.
Also FPIL amateur winner Johnny Doss and finalists Sean Turley, Desirae Duncan and Devon Wells.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more information call 5027248311.