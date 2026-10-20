Nov. 15 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of the finalists from the Funniest Person In Louisville contest 2026

Join us on Nov. 15 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a special Sunday Laughs at TEN20 featuring the finalists from the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

The show features Funniest Person In Louisville semi-pro winner Lucious Williams and finalists Luke Fitzgerald and Ty Leach.

Also FPIL amateur winner Johnny Doss and finalists Sean Turley, Desirae Duncan and Devon Wells.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.