Nov. 15 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join us on Nov. 15 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a special Sunday Laughs at TEN20 featuring the finalists from the Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

The show features Funniest Person In Louisville semi-pro winner Lucious Williams and finalists Luke Fitzgerald and Ty Leach.

Also FPIL amateur winner Johnny Doss and finalists Sean Turley, Desirae Duncan and Devon Wells.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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