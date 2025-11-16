Nov. 16 TEN20 Women's Comedy Showcase
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Top women standup comics from across the region perform
Join Louisville Laughs for a women's comedy showcase at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Comics include:
Kaitlin K
Sarah Hines
Amber Hill
Sherry Hoenicke
Sherri Arnett
Marianna Barksdale
Jazmin Smith
Come out and enjoy some laughter, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information call 5027248311.
