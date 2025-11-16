Nov. 16 TEN20 Women's Comedy Showcase

× Expand Louisville Laughs Top women standup comics from across the region perform

Join Louisville Laughs for a women's comedy showcase at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Comics include:

Kaitlin K

Sarah Hines

Amber Hill

Sherry Hoenicke

Sherri Arnett

Marianna Barksdale

Jazmin Smith

Come out and enjoy some laughter, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311.