Nov. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

Join us at Gravely Brewing on Nov. 19 for our monthly standup comedy showcase. November's comics include: Uncool Randy, Danny Hucks, Georgia Hensley, Aimee Jewell, Tommy Flanigan, Greg Simms and Kristen Saunders. Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicous food.

For more information call 5027248311.