Nov. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely
to
Gravely Brewing Co. 905 E. Main Street Louisville, KY 40206 905 E. Main Street, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area
Join Louisville Laughs at the new Gravely Brewing location at 905 E. Main Street in Louisville.
We are breaking in the new stage with a showcase of local comics.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
Come out for a night of fun, laughs, craft beer and check out the new Gravely!
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Comedy