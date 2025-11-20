Nov. 20 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area

Join Louisville Laughs at the new Gravely Brewing location at 905 E. Main Street in Louisville.

We are breaking in the new stage with a showcase of local comics.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come out for a night of fun, laughs, craft beer and check out the new Gravely!

For more information call 5027248311.