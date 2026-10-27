Nov. 21 Comedy at Roselynn Hill
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Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
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Creig Ewing
Nov. 21 Comedy
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.
Come out for a night of laugher and share a glass of wine with comics Andrew Brown, Todd Probus, Ali Hussein, Justin Miller, Tyra G, Joey G Lee, Sean Turley and host Creig Ewing.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
Roselynn Hill Winery 10525 Old Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40299
Theater & Dance