Nov. 21 Comedy at Roselynn Hill

× Expand Creig Ewing Nov. 21 Comedy

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of comedy at Roselynn Hill Winery in Jeffersontown.

Come out for a night of laugher and share a glass of wine with comics Andrew Brown, Todd Probus, Ali Hussein, Justin Miller, Tyra G, Joey G Lee, Sean Turley and host Creig Ewing.

For more information call 5027248311.