Nov. 24 Louisville Laughs Tuesday Open Mic
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
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Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy showcase featuring performers from across the region
Join Louisville Laughs for our special monthly clean comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
This show features clean comedy.
Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious pizza and more.
For more information call 502-724-8311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy