Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends

to

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Join Louisville Laughs at The Caravan for a special Thanksgiving Weekend show.

Join Creig Ewing and a collection of his favorite comics from across the region for a night of laughter.

It's sure to be a good time and a great night out.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends - 2025-11-29 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends - 2025-11-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends - 2025-11-29 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends - 2025-11-29 19:30:00 ical