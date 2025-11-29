Nov. 29 Creig Ewing & Friends
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
×
$20.00
A night of standup comedy with comics from across the region
Join Louisville Laughs at The Caravan for a special Thanksgiving Weekend show.
Join Creig Ewing and a collection of his favorite comics from across the region for a night of laughter.
It's sure to be a good time and a great night out.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy