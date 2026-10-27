Nov. 4 TEN20 Wednesday Open Mic
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Join Louisville Laughs for our weekly standup comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
The guest host Nov. 4 is Jordan Goodwin with special guest Danny Hucks.
Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious pizza and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy