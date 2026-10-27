Nov. 4 TEN20 Wednesday Open Mic

-

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs for our weekly standup comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

The guest host Nov. 4 is Jordan Goodwin with special guest Danny Hucks.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious pizza and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view