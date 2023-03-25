× Expand NuLu Business Association NuLu Bock Fest

NuLu Bock Fest

Join us on Saturday, March 25th from 12-6 PM for the return of NuLu Bock Fest. Enjoy craft beers and Bulleit Bourbon Cocktails, River Green Cocktails, wurst sausages, local vendors, and LIVE music.

The most exciting part of BockFest is the GOATS! Enjoy watching baby and adult races provided by Sunny Acres Farm.

For more information visit nulu.org