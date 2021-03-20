Nulu Bock Fest

March 21, 2021 is Bock Beerfest in the city of Louisville. NuLu is home to two coincidentally named alleys- Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut, thus making it a fitting place for the Bock Beer Fest! Join us as we drink locally brewed blessed bock beers, and as we enjoy safe and fun racing of the goats on Market Street. The 2020 NuLu Bock Fest will be a day full of great traditions, beer and fun! Don't forget, all goat costumes, and fashions will be encouraged

About NULU

NULU is best known for its art galleries, specialty stores, antique shops and a growing number of local, upscale restaurants.

The term “NULU” is a portmanteau meaning “New Louisville”. As home to the greenest commercial building in Kentucky, many historic restoration projects, as well as several restaurants offering organic and locally sourced ingredients, NULU has emerged with a culture of sustainability.

For more information visit nulubockfest.com