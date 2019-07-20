NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise

Get lei'd in Nulu! Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts, etc. and join us for the second annual Nulu Summer Luau! Join us on July 20th for fun in the sun in NULU. We've paired up this year with Fluer-de-Flea for a Pickers In Paradise street market of vintage finds and more!

Activities of the day include a limbo contest, a pig roast and live music throughout the neighborhood, free leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more!

For more information visit nulu.org