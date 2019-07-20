NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise

to Google Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00

Nulu 600 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky

NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise

Get lei'd in Nulu! Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts, etc. and join us for the second annual Nulu Summer Luau! Join us on July 20th for fun in the sun in NULU. We've paired up this year with Fluer-de-Flea for a Pickers In Paradise street market of vintage finds and more!

Activities of the day include a limbo contest, a pig roast and live music throughout the neighborhood, free leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more!

For more information visit nulu.org

Info

Nulu 600 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - NULU Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise - 2019-07-20 10:00:00