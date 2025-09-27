Nunnlea Craft Fair

Nunnlea House 1940 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky

Nunnlea Craft Fair

ArtSpark Productions is so incredibly honored to be producing the Nunnlea Craft Show!

For over two decades, this remarkable event has been held on the grounds of the historic Nunnlea house, showcasing the exceptional talents of local artisans. The fair offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of handcrafted treasures, from exquisite jewelry and stunning artwork to beautifully crafted textiles and one-of-a-kind home goods. The Nunnlea Craft Fair truly embodies the spirit of creativity and community, and we encourage you to experience it for yourself!

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Markets
502-641-1920
