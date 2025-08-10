× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Nurse Lucy Nichols: Unsung Civil War Hero with Eileen Yanoviak

Local author Eileen Yanoviak will discuss her book The Tenacious Nurse Nichols: An Unsung African American Civil War Hero. Lucy Higgs Nichols escaped enslavement to join the Twenty-Third Regiment. She served as a nurse for the Union Army during the American Civil War and was as devoted to the soldiers as they were to her. After the war ended, she settled in New Albany, Indiana. Join us Sunday, August 10, to hear Lucy’s remarkable story and ask questions of the author, Eileen Yanoviak, who will have books for purchase and signing.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, August 10

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

1st Floor, Brown-Forman Theatre

Admission: Free with cost of museum admission (RSVP required)

Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org.

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/