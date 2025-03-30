Nursery Open House and Early Bloomer Sale – In-Person Event

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Nursery Open House and Early Bloomer Sale

Nursery Open House and Early Bloomer Sale is included with admission.

Sure, our annual Spring Plant Sale (April 26) is the event of the season, but what about all those things that are long finished blooming by then? Our early Nursery Open House gives you a chance to walk the nursery, get recommendations from our horticulture staff, and take home a few hellebores, spring wildflowers, and an awesome collection of other early bloomers while they are strutting their early season stuff.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

