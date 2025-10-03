NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet at The Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
The Carson Center
NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet
Talmi Entertainment presents:
Share the joy of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet with family and friends!
Give the gift of a spectacular holiday experience featuring an international cast, whimsical puppetry and opulent costumes and sets, hand-crafted by the finest artisans of Europe.
Go back to a simpler time and make memories your family will cherish forever.
Celebrate the season with America’s most beloved Nutcracker tradition! Tchaikovsky’s
timeless score sets the stage for a Christmas your family will never forget.
Get tickets today!
For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org