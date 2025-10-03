NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

Talmi Entertainment presents:

Share the joy of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet with family and friends!

Give the gift of a spectacular holiday experience featuring an international cast, whimsical puppetry and opulent costumes and sets, hand-crafted by the finest artisans of Europe.

Go back to a simpler time and make memories your family will cherish forever.

Celebrate the season with America’s most beloved Nutcracker tradition! Tchaikovsky’s

timeless score sets the stage for a Christmas your family will never forget.

Get tickets today!

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org