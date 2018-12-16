The Nutcracker presented by Pepp & Pizzazz

Somerset High School 305 College St., Somerset, Kentucky 42501

The Nutcracker presented by Pep and Pizzazz

Pep & Pizzazz is thrilled to be bringing The Nutcracker to our community this holiday season! Whether this will be your first year to see it or you’ve seen it many times before, this spellbinding holiday tale awakens the imagination in all of us. Join Clara and the Nutcracker as they battle the Mouse King, travel through the Land of Snow, and are welcomed to the Land of Sweets by the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Somerset High School, 305 College St., Somerset, KY, 7pm Saturday and 2:30pm on Sunday.

For more information call 859-667-2596.

859-667-2596
